Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,647 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 378,787 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.67 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

