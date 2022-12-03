Qtum Price Tops $2.24 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00013145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $234.40 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.76 or 0.07588766 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,436,346 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

