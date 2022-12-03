Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.06 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $232.06 million and $23.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00013098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.22 or 0.07469979 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00081159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024742 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,437,470 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

