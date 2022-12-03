QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.07

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.07 and traded as low as $26.90. QNB shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

QNB Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

QNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

