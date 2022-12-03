Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.72) per share.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGNX. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of RGNX opened at $24.26 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

