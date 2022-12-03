Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €95.00 ($97.94) to €82.00 ($84.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Puma Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $5.07 on Friday. Puma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

