Proton Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $28.20 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Proton has a total market cap of $28.20 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,888,172,309 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

