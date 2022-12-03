Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00.

Prothena Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $65.00. 697,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Prothena by 362.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth $526,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $310,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.