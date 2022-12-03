Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00.
Prothena Trading Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ PRTA traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $65.00. 697,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Prothena by 362.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth $526,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $310,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
