Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.