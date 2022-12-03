Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 659,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PSAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 17.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,036,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

