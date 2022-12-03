Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.48 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00026083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $80.48 million and $2.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,907.03 or 0.99998914 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010685 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00238584 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.43323845 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,255,365.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

