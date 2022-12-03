PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of PriceSmart worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,560,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $560,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,929,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

