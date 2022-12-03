Presearch (PRE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56,634.33

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $56,634.33 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Presearch Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

