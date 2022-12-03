Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.30

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

LON PMI traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 105.50 ($1.26). 660,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,664. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.96. Premier Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84.69 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 207 ($2.48).

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.20), for a total value of £15,001 ($17,945.93). In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £946.37 ($1,132.16). Also, insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £15,001 ($17,945.93).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.