Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Premier Foods stock remained flat at $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods

(Get Rating)

Read More

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.