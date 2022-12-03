Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Premier Foods stock remained flat at $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.
About Premier Foods
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Foods (PRRFY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.