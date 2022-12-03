PotCoin Trading 42.6% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $593,081.38 and $32.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00453249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.