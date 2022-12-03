PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.83 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $811,483.60 and approximately $6.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00451123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.