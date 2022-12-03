Polymath (POLY) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $198.56 million and $3.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00451958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002701 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018743 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20814649 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,131,158.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

