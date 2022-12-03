Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Up 3.4%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 272,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,246,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jonestrading started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

