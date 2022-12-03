Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Up 3.4%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 272,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,246,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jonestrading started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Plus Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
See Also
