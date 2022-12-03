Pluribus Labs LLC Invests $209,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Globe Life stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

