PLC Ultima Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $800.24 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $1,321.25 or 0.07781986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

