PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.67

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.67 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 152419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

