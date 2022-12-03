Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 769,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Pixelworks to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $36,511.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Pixelworks Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,885 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. 242,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Stories

