Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $65.91 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.91 million and $64,665.02 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00270151 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00087242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00063935 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,782,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

