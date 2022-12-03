Piper Sandler Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $459.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $459.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTU. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 2.0 %

INTU stock opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.46 and a 200 day moving average of $410.82.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Intuit

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.