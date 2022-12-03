Piper Sandler Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $459.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $459.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on INTU. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.58.
Intuit Stock Down 2.0 %
INTU stock opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.46 and a 200 day moving average of $410.82.
Intuit Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.