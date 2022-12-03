Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MAV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 86,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.