Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MAV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 86,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

