Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 34.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 1.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PACX remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,995. Pioneer Merger has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

