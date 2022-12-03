Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PHT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

