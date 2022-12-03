Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PHT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.83.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
