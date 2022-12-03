Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

PBFS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,941. The stock has a market cap of $307.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pioneer Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

