Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 7,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pinterest Trading Down 2.8 %
Pinterest stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 9,896,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,625,881. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
See Also
