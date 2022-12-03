Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 7,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.8 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 9,896,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,625,881. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

About Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.