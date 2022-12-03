Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $122.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDD. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Pinduoduo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.1 %

PDD opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pinduoduo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.