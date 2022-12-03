Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $122.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDD. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Pinduoduo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.
Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.1 %
PDD opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.13.
Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
