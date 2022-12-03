Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

