PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.