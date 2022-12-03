PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PMX opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.