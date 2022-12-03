PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

PML opened at $9.57 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

