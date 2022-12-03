PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

PFN opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth about $834,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

