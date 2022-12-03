PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance
PFN opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.71.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
