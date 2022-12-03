PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $8.60 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 145,483 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.