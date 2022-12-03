PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.79.
In other PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
