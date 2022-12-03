PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Insider Activity at PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

In other PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.