PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.13 and last traded at $91.04. 319,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 462,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

