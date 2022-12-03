Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 781,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 735,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,604. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

