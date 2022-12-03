PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.