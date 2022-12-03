Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 416,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

