Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 2,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,779. Phoenix Motor has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

