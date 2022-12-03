Philcoin (PHL) Tops One Day Volume of $435,133.67

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $435,133.67 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

