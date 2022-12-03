Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.75. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,987 shares changing hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

