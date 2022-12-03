PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GHY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
