PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GHY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.