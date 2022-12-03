PFS Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

