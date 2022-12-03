PFS Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,230 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after buying an additional 217,364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

