PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

PFE opened at $50.91 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $285.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

