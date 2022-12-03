PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

TEL opened at $125.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

